You can rent a night in the Wienermobile on Airbnb

(CNN) — The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will soon be available to renters on Airbnb.

Oscar Mayer said it is putting the rolling Frankfurter on the house rental site for only the first three nights in August.

And there are a few other catches.

Renters can only stay for one night and it’ll cost $136. Reservations will be granted on a first come first serve basis when they become available at an undisclosed time on July 24.

And, the Wienermobile will be in Chicago for those nights in August.

The beef link on wheels has its own outdoor space and even has a mini-fridge with, of course, Oscar Mayer franks.