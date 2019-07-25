‘Vicious’ rooster attacks pedestrians in small Arkansas city

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Leaders of a small Arkansas city are planning to draft an ordinance next month addressing a problematic rooster that has been attacking pedestrians.

Jasper Mayor Jan Larson says the “vicious” rooster scratches and chases people. She says a woman fell while fleeing the rooster, which also went after a small boy.

Police Chief Michael Henderson says no one has been injured by the rooster, but his department has received complaints.

Larson notes that chickens and roosters are permitted in Jasper.

Sara Orlowski, a poultry specialist with the University of Arkansas, says some roosters can be aggressive when protecting their flock of hens. Their mating season is spring and summer.

She tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that running away from roosters sends them the message that they’re dominant, encouraging them to pursue.

