Utah man claims to have 20-year-old McDonald’s hamburger

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV/CNN) — A Utah man says he has a 20-year-old McDonald’s hamburger that looks much the same as it did when he bought in 1999.

David Whipple says he bought the burger at a McDonald’s in Logan, Utah on July 7, 1999. He even hung on to the receipt.

He says he initially purchased the burger for a presentation he made about enzymes and deterioration. The burger ended up in the pocket of a coat that was forgotten about for years.

Whipple decided to check in on the burger this week and it looked intact.

Whipple isn’t the only person who claims to have a McDonald’s burger that lasted at least two decades.

In 2015, two Australian men displayed a burger they claimed to have purchased from McDonald’s in 1995.

