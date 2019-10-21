Tennesse man, Tupac Shakur, arrested for pulling knife on police officer

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) — A Tennessee man named Tupac Shakur was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on police.

You read that right.

The 40-year-old man who shares the same name as the rapper who was killed in 1996 was scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Auhtorities said the 40-year-old Shakur was also in possession of meth.

Shakur is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault and simple meth possession.

By odd coincidence, both men not only share the same first and last names, but also the same middle initial.

Rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and killed in Las Vegas in September 1996 following a boxing match at the age of 25.