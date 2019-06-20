Poll: Nearly half of young Americans don’t use deodorant

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A growing number of young people are ditching deodorant.

Nearly 40% of people ages 18-24 have not used deodorant in the past month, according to a poll by YouGov.com.

Additionally, 48% of those surveyed said they haven’t bought deodorant in the past year, saying they didn’t think they needed it.

Here are some of the other statistics found:

31% of 25-34-year-olds haven’t used deodorant in the last month

37% of 25-34-year-olds haven’t bought it in the last year

22% of 35-44-year-olds haven’t used deodorant in the last month

16% of 45-year-olds and older don’t wear deodorant

It seems like Americans are also debating whether or not to wash their hair every day, with most voting they’re split on the issue.

