North Carolina shelter posts ad to adopt ‘World’s Worst Cat’

(CNN Newsource) — A North Carolina shelter is taking a unique approach to getting one particular cat into a new home.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue posted the cat’s picture with the label “World’s Worst Cat.”

The cat — named Perdita — is described as linking jump scares, lurking and being queen of the house.

The description also notes Perdita doesn’t like kittens, dogs or children … which means she will need to be a solo cat.

The post is getting a lot of attention and has brought a few hundred dollars in donations to the shelter.

You can find out more about Perdita and other animals at the shelter at its website.

