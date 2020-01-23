Man dies after being attacked by his rooster on way to cockfight

NEW DELHI, India (KRON) – A man has died in India after a fight with his rooster as the two were on their way to a cockfight.
50-year-old Saripalli Chanavenkateshwaram Rao was hit in the neck with a blade tied to the rooster’s claw on Jan. 15, CNN reports.
Officials said the man was a regular at local cockfights and was on his way to enter the rooster in a competition when it tried to get away and break free.
A police spokesperson told CNN the father of three was taken to the hospital where he later died from a stroke.
Rao lived in a village in southern India’s Andhra Pradesh state.
Cockfighting has been illegal in India since 1960 but continues to cause problems around the country.
Latest Stories:
- Drunken driver sentenced to 11 years in prison for crash that killed motorcyclist
- McFarland resident indicted for conspiring to distribute more than 160 pounds of meth, 300 fentanyl pills
- Bakersfield attorney who State Bar says misappropriated more than $350,000 is under investigation by BPD
- Special needs facility in Texas ready to cheer on ‘best friend’ Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl
- 49ers’ George Kittle gives Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen military veteran