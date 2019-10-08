California crooks steal duffel bag full of snakes

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2016 file photo, a Boa Constrictors snake is seen at a museum of venomous snakes in Lima, Peru. The World Health Organization is publishing its first-ever global strategy to tackle the problem of snake bites it was announced on Thursday, May 23, 2019, aiming to halve the number of people killed and disabled by snakes by 2030. Nearly 3 million people are bitten by potentially poisonous snakes every year, resulting in as many as 138,000 deaths. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Call it serpent surprise. Or a snake mistake.

A California reptile lover says thieves who made off with his duffel bag probably thought they were taking swag.

But it was full of snakes.

Brian Gundy, who breeds and sells reptiles through his business, For Goodness Snakes, had given a presentation at Martin Luther King Library in downtown San Jose on Saturday and left his gear in a parking garage to retrieve his car.

When he returned, he found a duffel bag containing three pythons and a lizard was gone.

Gundy tells KRON-TV two snakes were later found in a dumpster but he’s worried about the safety of the other reptiles.

He’s filed a police report and hopes garage surveillance video and help from the public will help catch the thieves.