Alabama man requests photo with deputies who arrested him

An Alabama man placed under arrest for drug possession posed for a photo with the deputies who caught him and said they wanted to help him turn his life around.

In a Facebook post, officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama say deputies captured and arrested Heath Swafford, 24, after a foot pursuit. The deputies were able to talk Swafford into surrendering by telling him they want to help him get away from drug usage.

Swafford was arrested for probation violations of theft, drug possession and criminal mischief.

Once in custody, Swafford posed with the deputies who expressed their concern over his alleged drug use.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reminded visitors to its Facebook page that Swafford is innocent until proven guilty.