Webinar set for Wednesday to provide businesses an update on loan forgiveness amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center is holding a pandemic webinar on Wednesday to provide businesses with information on CARES Act loan forgiveness.

The center said the seminar, titled “Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis,” will be held online from noon to 1 p.m. Small business owners can learn about loan forgiveness and employer retention credit under the CARES Act.

In addition, the webinar will cover the latest updates on the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Guest speaker Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corporation, will join SBDC Director Kelly Bearden to lead the webinar.

Register at bit.ly/BusinessRelief9 to attend.

The SBDC says it remains available for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance.