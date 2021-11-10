WeAreReady: US Postal Service gets ready for the holiday surge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – This holiday season, Santa Claus isn’t the one needing all hands on deck, but rather the United States Postal Service. Inside of the Bakersfield USPS processing center, it might look like the inside of Santa’s workshop where employees and machines are getting ready for the holiday surge.



In the weeks before the holidays, all throughout the processing center, machines are powering up, employees are gearing up and spirits are high.



“I see a good year coming,” said Gus Carter, Bakersfield Plant Manager. “This machine alone, our best day was 140,000 in one day, it was designed to sort 84,000.”

Last year, over 120,000 USPS employees had to quarantine, that fraction of the 600,000 nationwide workforces delayed the operations of the postal service.



“We have had to really adapt and adjust and adapt,” said Jamie Wright who oversees safety for the USPS. “[In order to] meet the demands that we have now, we know we can do better, but we are ready this year.”



With the holiday surge expected the week after Thanksgiving, packages must be brought into a post office by strict dates if you want it by Christmas.

If it is going overseas bring packages in by December 9. Those holiday cards drop them in the mailbox by December 17. All Priority Mail should be out by December 18.



As the postal service recovers from the pandemic, improvements are coming as part of the 10-year ‘Delivering for America’ plan. A plan with $40 billion attached to it for nationwide improvements to post offices, processing centers, technology, and even an all-electric fleet by 2035.



“Standards need to be increased,” said Wright. “We need to ensure that our customers are happy and that if we say it is going to be between 1 to 3 days that it is there within 1 to 3 days.”



USPS is hiring over 40,000 employees nationwide for this holiday season, for more information on how to apply and all available positions visit usps.com/hiring.