Water safety: know your water skills and tips on what to do when drowning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drownings are a leading cause of death for children, according to the American Red Cross. Be “water smart”. Children and adults should learn to swim so, at a minimum, they achieve the skills of water competency.
Never leave your children alone near water. Keep a gate enclosed around your swimming pool and make sure it’s locked when not in use.
Follow these steps to achieve the skills of water competency:
- Step or jump into the water over your head.
- Return to the surface and float or tread water for one minute.
- Turn around in a full circle and find an exit.
- Swim 25 yards to the exit without stopping
- Exit from the water. If in a pool, be able to exit without using the ladder.
A person who is drowning has a better chance of survival if these steps are followed:
- Recognize the signs of someone in trouble and shout for help
- Rescue and remove the person from water without putting yourself in danger
- Call 911
- Begin rescue breathing and CPR
- Use an AED (Advanced Electronic Defibrillator), if available, and transfer care to advanceced life support
For water safety courses, tips and resources, you can visit www.redcross.org/watersafety.