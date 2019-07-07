WATCH: Town Hall Meeting in Ridgecrest

A Ridgecrest Town Hall Community Meeting will be held at the Kerr McGee Community Center at 4 p.m for updates, answers from officials, and talk about what they need now that they are moving into the recovery process.

County Leaders, Ridgecrest City Mayor, Ridgecrest Police Chief, the Kern County Fire Department, and representatives from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake will be present at the meeting to answer questions and talk about the road to recovery for the surrounding community.

There will also be professionals to help people with mental, spiritual and other support there to help with the personal recovery of individuals.

As of now all roads, walkways and gutters are in good condition and ready for travel. The water treatment facility treatment in Ridgecrest is fully operationable and clean water facility is also still fully operational. Ridgecrest Public transit will be back to its regular schedule tomorrow.

Residents are urged to report damage to their property to quakedamage@ridgecrest.ca.gov.

