WATCH TONIGHT: Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger set to perform in ‘The Voice’ semifinals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jim Ranger’s journey continues on NBC’s “The Voice” with tonight’s semifinals.

After making it through the blind auditions, battle rounds and the knockouts, the 38-year-old Bakersfield pastor is one of nine contestants who are vying for a spot in the finals next week. Only four will be able to move forward.

“We are in nonstop go mode now, just doing our best to keep fluids in us and rest as much as we can because it is go time now,” Ranger said. “It’s truly one of the highlights of my life, getting to sing on the show obviously is, but what I did not expect was the fans to show up and be truly moved and be inspired in their own life.”

You can vote for Ranger by downloading “The Voice” app, through the Google Assistant or on the show’s website. “The Voice” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on KGET.