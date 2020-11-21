SpaceX launches NASA satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base

Team Vandenberg and SpaceX are scheduled to launch the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite Saturday, Nov. 21 at 9:17 a.m., from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The Sentinel-6 is the first of two identical satellites to head into Earth orbit five years apart to continue sea level observations for at least the next decade. / Photo: Vandenberg AFB

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX launched a rocket carrying a satellite into orbit this morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

A Falcon 9 rocket is taking off from the base at 9:17 a.m. The rocket is carrying NASA’s Sentinel 6 Michael Freilich sea level monitoring satellite. A portion of the rocket is set to land back at Vandenberg AFB.

