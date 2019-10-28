WATCH: Funeral for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A funeral for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, a Birmingham toddler who was murdered after being abducted from a birthday party on Oct. 12, is taking place this afternoon.

McKinney’s funeral begins at 1 p.m. at New Beginnings Christian Ministry, where her mother previously attended services.

A live stream of the service will be available below:

https://www.facebook.com/CBS42News/videos/2435532510049414/

McKinney will be buried at Elmwood Cemetary following her funeral.

According to a warrant read aloud in court, McKinney died of asphyxiation on Oct 12. Her remains were found in a landfill, Birmingham Police revealed in a press conference Tuesday night. The two suspects charged in her murder, Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derrick Irisha Brown, 29, were denied bond. Both are due back in court Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.

Anyone who wishes to contribute toward the child’s funeral and burial expenses may visit RememberingCupcake.com, a site set up in partnership with the City of Birmingham.