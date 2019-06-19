Waste Hunger Not Food, rescues over 300,500 pounds of healthy food

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County supervisors received an update on a much-needed public health program at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.

“Waste Hunger Not Food” is a public health program that gathers uneaten food from restaurants, schools, and markets – and distributes it to those in need.

The program now has dozens of drop-off sites for food that would otherwise be tossed in the trash.

And, on Monday, it has rescued over 300,539 pounds of healthy, nutritious food.

The County announced Tuesday that another grant was awarded for $266,000 to be used to build a large refrigeration unit, as well as purchasing a fourth vehicle to transport large pallets of rescued food and fund an additional driver.