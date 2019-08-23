Waste Hunger Not Food rescues 335,000 pounds of food

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – New numbers from Waste Hunger Not Food show this program is making a difference in its first year for hundreds of local families.

The program takes surplus edible food from restaurants, schools, and markets that might otherwise go to waste.

It launched September and since then 335,000 pounds of food have been rescued. Fifty-six schools, markets, and restaurants are participating, three refrigerated vans make two rounds every day picking up the food. It’s dropped off at 33 participating churches where it gets distributed to families in need.

The best part of the program is that there are no requirements to qualify. Families in need are not asked any questions, they don’t need to present and i-d and can go pick up food whenever they need it.

The program is still looking for restaurants, markets, and schools interested in participating. If you want to join the effort, sign up at wastehungerkerncounty.com.