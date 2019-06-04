Wasco man slips into, drowns in canal while fishing, family says

A man accidentally drowned Sunday after falling into a canal.

It happened near Main Drain Road and Highway 46.

The sheriff’s office says they were responding to reports of a person falling in at around 11:30 a.m.

Family confirmed with 17 News the man was 57-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. from Wasco.

According to his daughter, Monica Vasquez, he went fishing and slipped into the canal.

He was a father to five kids and had seven grandchildren.

His daughter said he loved his family, fishing and working on cars.