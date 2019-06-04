Wasco man slips into, drowns in canal while fishing, family says

News
Posted: / Updated:

A man accidentally drowned Sunday after falling into a canal.

It happened near Main Drain Road and Highway 46.

The sheriff’s office says they were responding to reports of a person falling in at around 11:30 a.m.

Family confirmed with 17 News the man was 57-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. from Wasco.

According to his daughter, Monica Vasquez, he went fishing and slipped into the canal.

He was a father to five kids and had seven grandchildren.

His daughter said he loved his family, fishing and working on cars.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS