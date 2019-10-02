Wasco City Council to address idea that would generate bridge housing for homeless women

The Wasco City Council is expected to decide Tuesday night whether to support an idea that would generate temporary housing for unaccompanied homeless women.

The possible site is located on Highway 43 in an unincorporated area roughly four miles south of Wasco, but north of Shafter. Specifically, the property at the subject of the discussion is home to a group of houses known as the Shafter Farm Labor Camp, where hundreds of farm workers reside during during the spring and summer seasons. However, during the winter months, many of the homes sit empty.

The Housing Authority of the County of Kern, also known as HACK, is looking into the possibility the facility be used for temporary housing for homeless women from November 15, 2019 through March 31, 2020.

HACK Executive Director Stephen Pelz said, at this point, the discussed item is just an idea, noting other HACK is looking at at least one other possible location in Lamont. In a statement, he said:

“This will not be a shelter as the residents will live in the apartments located at one of the sites by invitation only. There will be onsite staffing, services, case management, food provided, as well as transportation and assistance to help the women find permanent housing in the community they came from. If there are any women who do not find permanent housing by the end of March, they will be relocated to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.”

However, Wasco City Manager Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez said he opposes the idea as it stands, noting the city was never directly informed about the idea.

“We recommended that council oppose plans for such a project,” he said. “This is going to be an extensive project in converting that [complex], even if it is for a temporary basis. We just haven’t had an opportunity to review all the details, to review the impacts that such a change would have on our community, and even our services.”

He also says based on this year’s point-in-time count, the plan to put such a facility in this portion of Kern County would logistically not make sense.

“The Wasco and Shafter area accounted for only 15 homeless individuals [during the 2019 point-in-time count], and yet the plans were to accommodate up to 50 homeless individuals here in our area, so there are natural questions in terms of are the plans to relocate homeless people from other areas of the county to the Wasco-Shafter area?”

Pelz shared a different perspective:

“The migrant centers have been in operation for over 80 years and each year provide temporary housing for 176 households coming from other counties and states to work in Kern County,” his statement said. “Is it too much to ask that we use one of these facilities while sitting vacant to house up to 50 women who are Kern County residents? These are our mothers, sisters, and daughters.”

Even if the council votes against this idea, the vote could be just symbolic, as the housing complex at the center of all of this is located in unincorporated Kern county, outside Wasco city limits.