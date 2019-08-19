Warning signs go up in Morro Bay after reports of great white shark sightings

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KSBY) –Warning signs went up in Morro Bay after two reports of great white shark sightings.

State Parks says the reports came in Friday for the area near Morro Strand State Beach.

Officers responded and posted warning signs in the area and also notified other area agencies.

A sign reportedly posted in the Cayucos area says the sighting was 100 yards west of the entrance to the campground.

There have been no other reports.

The warning expires Monday unless other sightings are reported.