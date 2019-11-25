Want to join the Bakersfield Police Department? Attend trainee info sessions

The Bakersfield Police Department hosted an information session Sunday for prospective candidates — the fourth of seven such sessions planned this year.

Freddy Siqueiros was among roughly 15 people who attended the information session at the Law Enforcement Training Facility at 4646 California Avenue.

“I like the area, really interested in the department,” the bay area man said. “I came here today to acquire more information, to see more about the process.”

The process to join BPD can take at least seven months, and includes applications, exams, and interviews.

Senior Officer Matt Roy lead Sunday’s session.

“It’s a lengthy process. Our process started when we opened up the applications on December 3rd, and finishes when we open up the academy in June 2020. So it’s about a 7-8 month process.”

Bakersfield city leaders hope to hire 100 new officers in the next three years — a goal made possible because of new sales tax revanue generated from Measure N, according to city officials.

Last week, the Bakersfield City Council voted in favor of providing a $3,000 bonus to each trainee if he or she completes the BPD academy, and up to one year in service.

Siqueiros was happy to learn about the incentive and believes the bonuses could draw in future candidates.

“For me, it’s not about the money, but it’s a really good incentive to try to retain officers and keep them on the force.”

Incentives or no incentives, Roy says the department remains steadfast in following its

“We’re looking for commitment, loyalty, and integrity as well,” he said. “We can teach them how to become police officers, but we want them to bring that to the table to us.”

Siqueiros, a part-time serviceman in the National Guard, said he hopes to continue his career of public service.

“I just want to serve and help out as much as possible. I’m really comfortable communicating with people and I think it would be a really good fit.”

The next information sessions will take place at the Law Enforcement Training Facility at 4646 California Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., and Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

If you wish to apply, click here for the application link.