Walmart releases its Black Friday ad

by: John Lynch

The Walmart Black Friday 2019 Ad has finally LANDED! 

Doors open at 6 p.m. (local time) on Thanksgiving night, and you can shop the entire day online. Prices are valid all day Friday, and the online sale starts Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. 

Highlights from the ad include:

  • Onn. 50″ Class 4K  Roku Smart TV for $148
  • Philips 65″ Class 4K  Android Smart TV for $278
  • Instant Pot 6 Qt. Duo $49
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case $129
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) – 38 mm $129

