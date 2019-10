FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. A lawsuit filed earlier this week by Walmart over fires in rooftop solar panels made by Tesla Inc. has been sealed by the court, and both sides say they look forward to addressing all issues. In joint statements Friday, Aug. 23, the companies say they look forward to re-activating the panels once both sides are certain that all concerns have been addressed.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Walmart is making grocery delivery free to all customers this month.

With a $50 minimum order, customers can enter the code HOMEFREE at checkout online and the company will waive the delivery fee, which can be as high as $9.95. This code can be used any time an order is placed through the end of the month.

Customers can make orders by visiting walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app.