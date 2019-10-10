W.A. Thompson Inc. announces layoffs ahead of asset sale

W.A. Thompson Inc. has announced that it is selling its assets and is laying off all of its employees at its Bakersfield beverage distribution facility this December.

The company said the layoffs are due to a sale of its assets to Harbor Distributing L.L.C. A total of 95 employees from its facility located at 5101 District Blvd. are expected to be laid off after the sale goes through on or around Dec. 6.

However, W.A. Thompson said it expects many to be re-hired by Harbor Distributing. The facility will still be in operation under the new owners.

Salespeople, warehouse workers, merchandisers and drivers make up the bulk of the layoffs.