WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump, coronavirus task force hold briefing on COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and officials from the coronavirus task force are holding a briefing Sunday on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the briefing live right here.

President Trump at the beginning of the press conference announced the Federal Reserve is lowering interest rates to 0-0.25%.

“We are using the full power of the federal government to defeat the coronavirus,” Trump said. “It’s a very contagious virus.”

Trump stressed the need to protect the vulnerable members of the population from the virus.

In the United States, there are more than 3,000 cases and 60 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.

Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the United States in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the United States, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker reports 3,244 confirmed cases. 40 have died in Washington state, 5 in California, 4 in Florida, 3 in New York, 2 in Louisiana, 2 in New Jersey, 1 in Colorado, 1 in Georgia, 1 in Kansas, 1 in Oregon, 1 in South Dakota, 1 in Virginia, for a total of 62 as of 4 p.m. ET. These numbers are complied from state and local health agencies, governments and the CDC.

Only one U.S. state, West Virginia, has yet to report a case.

CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this report