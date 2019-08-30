Vote for Truxton Mile

A local country music group needs your help to play at the Hollywood Bowl.

Truxton Mile was selected to participate in a competition to be the opening act for the “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Each year the concert brings together today’s hottest headliners such as Khalid, Shawn Mendes, and Katy Perry for a sell out concert at the legendary Hollywood hills amphitheater.

It will be great exposure for Truxton Mile.

The group needs your votes.

Click here to vote.

You get one free vote a day.

You can pay a dollar per additional vote if you choose. that money will help aid the MusiCares Foundation.

Truxton Mile is currently in second place.

There are 6 days remaining in the competition.