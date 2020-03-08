Volunteers gathered and planted the garden area at Mission Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield Rotaries North and West partnered to spruce up the garden area at the Mission at Kern County Saturday

More than 30 volunteers participated to work with the City of Bakersfield’s “Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Coalition”.

They planted new mulch, flowers and trees to provide nice, park-like areas throughout the campus so guests feel welcome and cool.

Both rotaries say they are grateful for their community partners who helped to keep their campus looking beautiful for all to see.