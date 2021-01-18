Volunteers completing Day of Service projects today in honor of MLK Jr. Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Children First and the Hub of Bakersfield are partnering to complete projects as part of a Day of Service.

The Day of Service will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and volunteers will meet at David Nelson Pocket Park, located at 1511 Niles St. Volunteers will work on three service projects: a cleanup in east Bakersfield, painting the bloom mural under the Beale Street overpass and assembling easels for children in the Bakersfield City School District.

For more information about the Day of Service or to register, visit childrenfirstcampaign.org.