Volunteers, cleaning crew beautify downtown Bakersfield

Volunteers joined the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Team in downtown Bakersfield Saturday morning.

The efforts come as a rise in crime and homelessness affects the area.

Mayor Karen Goh was part of the clean-up efforts. She thanked the many participants and invited the community to join in the future.

“We’ll be here next Saturday, and the next Saturday, and the next Saturday, and we encourage all of our community to unite to support our downtown and other areas,” said Mayor Goh.

She went on to thank Jack Davenport Sweeping for bringing a pressure washer to help with the efforts.