Volunteers arrive early for the annual Honk 4 Hearts fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — February is National Heart Month and once again local volunteers teaming up to fight the number one killer of men and women.

Thursday morning health advocates, dressed in a sea of red, chanted as drivers honked their horns in support of heart health.

At 11 am today, those same volunteers will perform free blood pressure screenings and teach basic CPR techniques. Organizers told 17’s Taylor Schaub that knowing your numbers is an important way to avoid issues with your heart.

The fundraiser is at Jim Burke Ford and attendees can come out from 5:30 to 8 am, 11 am to 1 pm or 4:30 to 6:30 pm.