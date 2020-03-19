Volatility continues to shake oil prices

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, a flame burns at the Shell Deer Park oil refinery in Deer Park, Texas. With the viral outbreak spreading to more countries, the price of oil has dropped precipitously as global demand weakens even further. That has sent shares tumbling for oil giants like Exxon and Chevron while smaller producers with idling rigs continue to slash jobs. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

As if the Kern County oil industry weren’t under siege quite enough already, the coronavirus pandemic has clobbered demand across the globe, causing prices to plummet.

Midway Sunset crude fell nearly to $16 a barrel in trading Wednesday, and West Texas Intermediate fell to $20. WTI gained back $3 Thursday, but these are clearly tough times.

Local independent oil producer Chad Hathaway admitted the numbers look scary.

“I was trying not to watch,” said Hathaway, president of Hathaway LLC. “Yeah, (the price has) cratered… It’s cratered quite a bit… I’m not looking because I don’t want to jinx it.”

Hathaway, like many, has ratcheted back in a big way.

“For me this is my third downturn, substantial turndown,” he said. “And I grew up around it as well.

“We act immediately. We can’t afford to get into the red ink too much for too long. We have to start cutting back. We cut our capital projects. We cut our workforce. We cut our hours. We cut everything and anything that we can.”

The U.S. oil industry got a bit of good news Thursday morning when President Trump announced that the Department of Energy will be topping off the Strategic Petroleum Reserve with 77 million barrels of crude from U.S. oil fields, starting with a prompt initial purchase of 30 million barrels.

How much that will help Kern County oil producers remains to be seen however. Willie Rivera of the California Independent Petroleum Association told KGET today the dearth of oil pipelines from California to the Petroleum Reserve, which is actually four underground facilities in the Gulf Coast area, means we must rely on tankers to move oil from California across the country.

KGET reached out for comment to the California Geologic Energy Management Division, which oversees the state’s oil and gas operations, but received no response.

“We try to run an efficient operation, even when we have higher prices,” Hathaway said. “It’s a matter of what you need and what you don’t need. It’s like your personal life. You look at what you need and what you don’t need. We budget and we re-budget and we re-budget.

“We do that immediately (when prices fall drastically),” Hathaway said. “We’ve shut down two or three properties already and we’re looking at, if the price reaches a certain point, shutting them in even more.”