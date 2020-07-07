Virtual hearing being held tomorrow on Tejon Indian Tribe’s Hard Rock Casino project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bureau of Indian Affairs is holding a virtual public hearing tomorrow to discuss the Tejon Indian Tribe’s planned Hard Rock Casino project near Mettler.

The hearing on the draft Environmental Impact Statement will be held at 6 p.m. and will include several presentations. Participants will have the opportunity to submit verbal comments that are three minutes or less in length during the virtual hearing.

Pre-registration is required to attend and can be completed anytime prior to the start of the hearing. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2ZGMpTa. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For those who cannot attend the virtual hearing, a recording will be available afterward online.

