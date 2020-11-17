Virtual Bakersfield Christmas Parade pushed back a week to Dec. 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year’s virtual Bakersfield Christmas Parade has been pushed back a week to Dec. 17, according to the parade website.

The virtual parade, which will be made up of individual videos that will be compiled and has a Movies of Christmas theme, had been set to be broadcast on ABC 23 on Dec. 9 but will now air on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.

Due to the change, the deadline for parade entries was pushed back to Nov. 30. To apply to be included in the event or for more information, visit bcparade.com.

The committee announced earlier this year that the physical parade had been canceled due to COVID-19.