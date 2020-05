Virgin Orbit teammates connect Cosmic Girl and LauncherOne to ground support equipment on the runway in Mojave. January 30, 2020. (Courtesy: Virgin Orbit)

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit launched today after being postponed yesterday due to a technical problem.

Virgin Orbit’s rocket is carried beneath the wing of a Boeing 747 that took off from Mojave Air and Space Port and will fly out over the Pacific Ocean.

Virgin Orbit, based in Long Beach, is a sister company to Virgin Galactic, the space tourism company preparing to carry passengers on suborbital flights over New Mexico.