Viral assault: DA charges Trump supporter who stormed into pro-Biden group in attack viewed by thousands on social media

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man at the center of a scuffle last month between rival supporters of the two major party candidates has been charged, a Kern County District Attorney’s spokesman tells KGET.

Nicholas Wayne Fry of Bakersfield was charged Saturday with misdemeanor battery following the Oct. 10 incident on Rosedale Highway, where the factions had set up booths just a few hundred feet apart.

Supports of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden had been staking out positions at the corner of Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road for three weeks when a Saturday afternoon fist fight broke out. It ended only after Fry — the apparent aggressor — was maced by a Biden supporter.

The scuffle started when a female Trump supporter, accompanied by what appeared to be a service dog, performed a taunting dance in front of a Biden-Harris banner attached to a folding table on the Biden side of the sidewalk, blocking the banner. A Biden supporter pushed the dog out of the way of the banner.

That apparently enraged a Trump supporter, later identified as 6-foot-tall, 350-pound Nick Fry, who — in a scene viewed thousands of times on social media — charged into a group of about 20 Biden supporters, swatting away placards, upending a table, and initiating a fist fight with the man who apparently touched the dog.

No court date has been set for Fry, age 37 or 38, who also has gone by the last name Rainwater and whose first name is spelled both Nicolas and Nicholas in court records describing the same individual.

Fry has previous convictions for obtaining aid by fraud (2012), reckless driving pled down from DUI (2010), and gun charges (2010). He was also acquitted of willful cruelty to a child in 2015.