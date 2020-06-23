Vigil held for baby who fell out of downtown apartment window

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dozens gathered outside the Santa Fe Apartment Complex to remember baby Markie.

the toddler fell out of the third-floor window of his grandma’s apartment in Downtown Bakersfield.

“He was the most lovable baby,” said Windy Green, Markie’s paternal grandmother. “He lit up the room, he glowed, he gleamed. Any time he walked in the room, he would put a smile on your face.”

Baby Markie was just 14 months old. His parents 17 and 18, were living with Markie’s maternal grandma.

The peaceful vigil turned tense after different sides of the family began arguing over the baby’s death. Bakersfield Police officers responded to the scene.

Markie’s maternal grandma didn’t want to go on camera but she shared what she remembers from that night. She says Thursday she was in the kitchen when she saw Markie’s parents run out out of their bedroom and downstairs.

She says Markie’s parents picked up the baby and took him upstairs. She remembers he was having trouble breathing and they called an ambulance

Baby Markie was pronounced brain dead on Friday. His parents chose to donate his organs to save others.

“They were able to donate his heart, his liver, and his pancreas,” said Green. “They did the surgery last night. he was able to save three kids’ lives.”

The family wants to warn the public about possible fake gofundme pages created using their name. They say they plan to make one but haven’t done it yet.