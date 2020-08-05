VIDEO: Raiders uniforms, tops in NFL

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Public Health is experiencing a technical issue with the department's electronic disease reporting system, which is affecting local reporting on COVID-19 in Kern County. The California Reportable Disease Information Exchange (CalREDIE) is experiencing delays. According to the Kern County Department of Public Health Services, the electronic laboratory reporting is not being submitted to CalREDIE's system in real-time, so the state has not completely reported all of Kern County's COVID-19 cases.

“It remains critical that residents continue to practice healthy habits that include physical distancing, hand-washing and wearing face coverings when in public,” says Matt Constantine, Director of Kern County Public Health Services Department. “We must use all the preventative measures available to combat this disease.”