Video appears to show man abandoning dog near Lake Ming; Animal Control investigating

Video that surfaced on social media appears to show a man abandoning his dog near Lake Ming. The video outraged local animal lovers and has triggered an investigation by Kern County Animal Services.

Stephen Silver, the man who shot the video, says he was driving near Lake Ming on Wednesday when he saw a man with a dog. He said he saw the man with the dog, whom he thought was likely the owner, brushing off the playful animal, before the man drove away. The dog can be seen playfully jumping on to the car.

“I actually stopped and asked him what he was doing,” Silver said of the man with the dog. “He fumbled with his words, trying to come up with excuses, and his final excuse was this dog is just following me around.”

Silver added he believes the video proves otherwise.

“It’s pretty easy to figure out what he was doing. What he was really doing was trying to hide and cover up that he was abandoning his dog.”

Nick Cullen, the director of Kern County Animal Control, said one of its officers found the black Labrador mix near Lake Ming, and confirmed the animal being cared for at the shelter. He added the dog, since named Anakin, received a medical evaluation, and wanted pet owners who can no longer take care of their animals to know there are legal options to hand over pets.

“There are organizations like ours, Kern County Animal Services. There’s rescues in the community, there’s the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center,” Cullen said. “You have options to take find placement for your dog. This dog that is between your legs this is a beautiful two year old lab mix, he’s super friendly, a good dog. No reason why he needs to be abandoned anywhere.”



Meantime, the man who shot the video hopes the man seen in the video knows what he did is wrong.

“What he was doing was really low,” Silver said. “We should treat animals like we treat people. The way we treat animals is a direct animals of people, so we should treat animals with respect,” he continued.

Cullen weighed in, urging dog owners to be responsible and compassionate.

“There’s no reason for that, no need for that. It’s inhumane, it’s cruel, we want to hold people accountable that do things like that,” he said.

Abandoning an animal is a misdemeanor up to $500. A representative with Kern County animal services confirms it is investigating. Anakin will be up for adoption as early as Monday.

