BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man shot and killed while driving on Highway 58 earlier this month.

On May 5, Daniell Mykal Williams, 24, of Bakersfield, was driving in the eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of the MLK Jr. Boulevard exit at around 6:30 p.m. before he crashed into the center divider. California Highway Patrol officers said they found him with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

CHP reports show the suspects involved in the shooting followed Williams from the Valley Plaza Mall.

Suspects Taeviyon Jamil Wandick, Denell Martray King and Christopher Jamurea Thompson, members of the East Side Crips, where driving a Toyota Camry when they spotted Williams driving a Chevy Camaro in the parking lot, according to the reports.

Wandick and King were arrested May 7, Wandick in the 2000 block of Larcus Avenue and King in the 1400 block of Kentucky Street. Thompson was arrested the night of May 8 in the 4300 block of Parkwood Court.

Wandick, 22, King, 23, and Thompson 19, are charged with first-degree murder and other offenses and held without bail. They’re due back in court May 25.