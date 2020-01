TRONA, Calif (KGET) — The driver of a deadly vehicle rollover crash Thursday evening has been identified as Isaac Abraham Pacheco, 34, of Ridgecrest.

California Highway Patrol Mojave says Pacheco was driving along State Route 178, west of Pinnacles Road in Trona when he lost control and overturned.

He was transported Ridgecrest Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.