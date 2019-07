Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Christians United for Israel’s annual summit, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will be visiting the Central Valley Wednesday.

Pence will be a featured speaker at an event in Lemoore talking about the Canada and Mexico trade agreement.

Karen Pence will be visiting Naval Air Station Lemoore talking to military spouses about employment.

The Department of Defense says unemployment for military spouses is at 24%.