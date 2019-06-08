Veterans Wall of Honor at retirement home in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A wall dedicated to honoring some heroes of the Golden Empire was actually re-dedicated Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Solstice Senior Living Center in Bakersfield.

The center started with the pictures of 24 veterans, and on Friday, they added 16 more who have proudly served in the Armed Forces – it’s referred to as the Veterans Wall of Honor.

Rhonda Neufeld, the center’s Vibrant Life Director says three more veterans will be moving into the facility and when that happens their pictures will then be added to the wall.