Veterans, Gold Star families to receive free access to national parks starting Wednesday

National Park Services announced Gold Star families and U.S. military veterans will receive free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests beginning on Veterans Day.

According to NPS, the free access program is a way to thank America’s veterans and Gold Star families for their support of our country and to encourage them to explore recreational opportunities on their public lands and waters. Free access for veterans and Gold Star Families will continue indefinitely, according to NPS.

In national parks that charge an entrance fee, NPS states a veteran will need to present one of the following forms of identification where entrance fees are collected: