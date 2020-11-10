‘Veteran’s Day Cruise’ happening in Bakersfield Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the annual Veteran’s Day Parade canceled, dozens of vehicles will instead drive through Bakersfield to honor veterans, the event beginning at 11:11 a.m. at five locations simultaneously, according to Bakersfield Car Club Council.

The “Veteran’s Day Cruise” is open to all local individual classic and custom car owners, even those not in a car club, the council said. Participants must be at staging areas by 10:45 a.m.

The staging areas are as follows:

South side of South Laurelglen Boulevard at Pacifica Senior Living.

Parking lot at the northeast corner of Old River road and Stockdale Highway.

North side of Basilicata Drive near San Lauren Elementary School.

Shopping center on the southeast corner of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Columbus Street.

Amtrak station next to the Kern County Library.

For more information, call Jordan Tyack at 661-203-2134 or Debbie Lee at 661-203-9936.