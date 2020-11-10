‘Veteran’s Day Cruise’ happening in Bakersfield Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the annual Veteran’s Day Parade canceled, dozens of vehicles will instead drive through Bakersfield to honor veterans, the event beginning at 11:11 a.m. at five locations simultaneously, according to Bakersfield Car Club Council.
The “Veteran’s Day Cruise” is open to all local individual classic and custom car owners, even those not in a car club, the council said. Participants must be at staging areas by 10:45 a.m.
The staging areas are as follows:
- South side of South Laurelglen Boulevard at Pacifica Senior Living.
- Parking lot at the northeast corner of Old River road and Stockdale Highway.
- North side of Basilicata Drive near San Lauren Elementary School.
- Shopping center on the southeast corner of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Columbus Street.
- Amtrak station next to the Kern County Library.
For more information, call Jordan Tyack at 661-203-2134 or Debbie Lee at 661-203-9936.