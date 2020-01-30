Verdict reached in Leslie Chance murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News has learned that a Kern County jury has reached a verdict in the Leslie Chance murder trial.

The details of the verdict have not yet been made public. KGET is awaiting confirmation from the court.

The verdict marks an end to a trial that has been in the works for the past few years and has had its fair share of delays and hiccups. On Friday, Judge Charles Brehmer dismissed a juror after she said she had a financial hardship, restarting deliberations with an alternate juror.

During the trial, prosecutors said Chance planned and then carried out the murder of her husband, Todd Chance, after she discovered he had rekindled a romance with a former girlfriend.

They also said she tried to collect on hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies.

Chance’s attorney said the evidence is flimsy and argued that the prosecution’s case is built entirely on unreliable, circumstantial evidence.

Reports from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office say Todd Chance was shot twice in the chest in an almond orchard near Highway 43 and Noriega Road in 2013.

Prosecutors say she then abandoned the car in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood and made her way home by taxi and walking.

