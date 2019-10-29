Vehicle of man missing since 2017 found in Kern County

The vehicle of a Lompoc man who has been missing since 2017 was found in Kern County on Friday, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The department said the vehicle of a missing man was recovered in some dense brush off Highway 166. Damage to the vehicle suggests the vehicle was involved in a collision. The case is still under investigation.

The man is believed to be 28-year-old Zacharey Wilks, but that has not been confirmed by police. According to KSBY 6 News in Lompoc, Wilks had left Lompoc on May 24 for a trip to Las Vegas but never arrived.

The department said the man was reported missing in May 2017, according to the department.