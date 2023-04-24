Delano, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into the exterior wall of a Taco Bell in Delano Sunday.

Delano Police officers responded to a crash at 1940 Cecil Avenue and found a vehicle had collided with the wall and came to a stop partially inside the business. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to a social media post from the department.

No one inside the business was hurt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however, officials said drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash.