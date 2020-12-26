Vehicle crashes into Marquez Pets building in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into the building of Marquez Pets in downtown Bakersfield this morning.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 7:07 a.m., it received a report of a vehicle versus building at 1338 S. Union Ave. When they arrived, the department said officers found a 1998 Chevrolet Suburban.

The CHP is reporting that the male driver was found passed out in the vehicle and had some kind of weapon in his lap.

This story will be updated once more information has been provided.