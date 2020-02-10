Vehicle crashes into home in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car crashed into a home Sunday at around 4 p.m. in Northwest Bakersfield.

Officials responded to an incident in the 1500 block of Calloway Dr.

According to the California Highway Patrol officer, the driver was driving recklessly and crashed into a home.

No one was in the residence at the time of the accident.

Officials said the driver has a history of reckless driving.

The driver has minor injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said this case is under investigation.

