Vehicle crashes into home in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car crashed into a home Sunday at around 4 p.m. in Northwest Bakersfield.
Officials responded to an incident in the 1500 block of Calloway Dr.
According to the California Highway Patrol officer, the driver was driving recklessly and crashed into a home.
No one was in the residence at the time of the accident.
Officials said the driver has a history of reckless driving.
The driver has minor injuries.
The California Highway Patrol said this case is under investigation.